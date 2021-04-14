NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) Short Interest Up 136.9% in March

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,100 shares, a growth of 136.9% from the March 15th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NUZE stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,872. NuZee has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.18.

NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. NuZee had a negative net margin of 675.46% and a negative return on equity of 176.73%. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter.

NuZee

NuZee, Inc, a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters, store brands, and coffee brands in North America, Japan, Latin America, and South Korea. The company provides its products under Barista, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brands.

