nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Stock Holdings Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2,602.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $29.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.03 and a beta of 1.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 39.33%.

NVT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

