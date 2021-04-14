NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $650.00 at Barclays

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target upped by Barclays from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $605.22.

NVIDIA stock opened at $627.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.85 billion, a PE ratio of 102.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $532.46 and its 200-day moving average is $537.75. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $267.11 and a fifty-two week high of $628.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

