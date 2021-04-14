O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Has $328,000 Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.1% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.53.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.09. 347,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,315,947. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $111.25 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

