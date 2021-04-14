Oasis Network Market Capitalization Achieves $277.93 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $277.93 million and approximately $17.71 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001400 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.