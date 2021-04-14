Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OCDGF shares. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Ocado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

OTCMKTS:OCDGF traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $29.76. 1,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,505. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average of $32.04.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

