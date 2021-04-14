Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Announces Dividend of GBX 3

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) declared a dividend on Friday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Octopus Titan VCT’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

OTV2 stock opened at GBX 99 ($1.29) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 88.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 85.79. Octopus Titan VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 100 ($1.31). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35.

Octopus Titan VCT Company Profile

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

