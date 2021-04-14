Of The University Of C. Regents Sells 36,299 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Stock

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $510,363.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,481,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,289,397.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.17.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $221.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.41 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 44.28%. Owl Rock Capital’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.52%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.22.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.