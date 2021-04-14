Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 402,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.34% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $96,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,578,017,000 after buying an additional 478,782 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,289,361,000 after buying an additional 2,214,190 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,778,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $347,161,000 after buying an additional 68,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,737,000 after buying an additional 159,998 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.75. 5,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,324. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.50 and a 1 year high of $251.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.37. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

