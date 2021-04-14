ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) EVP George H. Cave Sells 8,987 Shares

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) EVP George H. Cave sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $380,869.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ON Semiconductor stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,886,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,194,666. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average of $33.36. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $44.59.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Summit Insights cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.04.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

