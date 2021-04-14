OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) to report $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for OneMain’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.74 and the highest is $2.22. OneMain posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 518.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full-year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $7.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.56 million. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Shares of OMF stock traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $56.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,107. OneMain has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $3.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $15.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 28.18%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

In other OneMain news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMF. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

