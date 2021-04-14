OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,893 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 87,385 shares.The stock last traded at $42.75 and had previously closed at $42.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ONEW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneWater Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $637.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.46.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.60. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $214.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.26 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $723,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $60,405.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,725.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,724 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,831 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 533.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. 50.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

