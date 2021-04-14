Open Governance Token Price Down 2.3% Over Last Week (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Open Governance Token has a total market cap of $8.06 million and $2.60 million worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Open Governance Token coin can now be bought for $2.22 or 0.00003566 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00061612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00018881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00088534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $394.16 or 0.00633391 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00032609 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00036979 BTC.

Open Governance Token Coin Profile

Open Governance Token (OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO.

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

