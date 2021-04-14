Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

ONCT has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.33.

ONCT stock opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $317.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.66.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 746.10% and a negative return on equity of 150.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 7,703.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

