Opthea Limited’s (NASDAQ:OPT) Lock-Up Period Will End on April 14th

Opthea’s (NASDAQ:OPT) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, April 14th. Opthea had issued 8,563,300 shares in its IPO on October 16th. The total size of the offering was $115,604,550 based on an initial share price of $13.50. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ OPT opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.67. Opthea has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $17.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opthea in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Opthea during the fourth quarter worth $7,100,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Opthea in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Opthea in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Opthea during the 4th quarter worth $37,107,000.

Opthea Company Profile

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

