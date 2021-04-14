Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 424.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%.

ORMP opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $12.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.82. The company has a market cap of $273.73 million, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 15th.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

