Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) Receives €13.21 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €13.21 ($15.54).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Get Orange alerts:

Shares of Orange stock traded down €0.11 ($0.13) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €10.23 ($12.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,507,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,300,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €9.90. Orange has a one year low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a one year high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.