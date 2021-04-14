Orchid Reaches Market Cap of $276.23 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Orchid coin can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orchid has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $276.23 million and approximately $55.59 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00060872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00018702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00089648 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $402.37 or 0.00633798 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00032784 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00037175 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

