OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Downgraded to Underperform at CIBC

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) was downgraded by research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OGI. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on OrganiGram from $1.90 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.76.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Shares of OGI stock opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $677.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09. OrganiGram has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $6.45.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 207.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGI. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in OrganiGram in the third quarter worth $31,000. Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the third quarter valued at $56,000. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.