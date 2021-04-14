OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 207.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%.

OrganiGram stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.69. The company had a trading volume of 100,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,392,574. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $624.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OGI shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lowered shares of OrganiGram from a “neutral” rating to an “underperformer” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $1.90 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. OrganiGram presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.41.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.