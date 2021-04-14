Origin Dollar (OUSD) Trading Up 1% Over Last 7 Days

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 14th. In the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $7.48 million and $16,124.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001593 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00066237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00265865 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.30 or 0.00726514 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00025668 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,182.00 or 0.99661019 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $545.92 or 0.00874964 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 7,524,129 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.