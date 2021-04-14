Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OSK has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.28.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $119.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $55.33 and a 1-year high of $123.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.36.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,011.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,762.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 24,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,738,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

