Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst N. Dion expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Cormark has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.50 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.93.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$15.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.87. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$11.39 and a 52-week high of C$17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.37, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$64.56 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Sean Roosen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.74, for a total transaction of C$1,098,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 582,290 shares in the company, valued at C$7,999,034.19.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

