OST Market Cap Tops $32.91 Million (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. During the last week, OST has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. OST has a market capitalization of $32.91 million and $2.83 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0431 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00058036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00019139 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00088032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $400.72 or 0.00621441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00032269 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00037015 BTC.

About OST

OST is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OST’s official website is ost.com. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom.

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

