Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at Piper Sandler

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otonomy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.58.

NASDAQ OTIC opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $104.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25. Otonomy has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $6.98.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 14,379.87% and a negative return on equity of 108.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otonomy will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Otonomy news, Director Jay Lichter sold 321,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $867,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,074,098 shares of company stock worth $3,056,574. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIC. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,235,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,708,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 399,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 229,116 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,294,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 869,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 65,884 shares during the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

