Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Ouster (NYSE:OUST) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Ouster in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Get Ouster alerts:

OUST stock opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. Ouster has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $17.73.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc develops multi-beam digital lidar sensors and software products for autonomous vehicles, drones, mapping, defense, robotics, industrials, building security, smart cities, virtual reality/augmented reality (VR/AR), and others. The company provides high-resolution lidar sensors for long, mid, and short range applications.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.