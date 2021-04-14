Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) shares traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $89.48 and last traded at $89.48. 114 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 98,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OXM. B. Riley increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.67.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $221.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,327. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

