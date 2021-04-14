Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., is based in Greenwich, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $5.06 on Friday. Oxford Square Capital has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 89.76% and a positive return on equity of 12.00%. Analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 110,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 172.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 2,596.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 34,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

