PAC Protocol (PAC) Price Up 6.7% This Week

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. PAC Protocol has a market cap of $154.84 million and approximately $333,135.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004187 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000380 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $557.16 or 0.00889015 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00014193 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC Protocol (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 13,352,749,008 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

