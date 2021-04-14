Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 170.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 47.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,362,000 after buying an additional 35,656 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Quidel by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Quidel by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 3rd quarter worth $1,506,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Quidel in the third quarter worth $8,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on QDEL. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $129.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.77. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $96.01 and a 52 week high of $306.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. The company had revenue of $809.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.41 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quidel news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $1,006,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant purchased 5,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $165.30 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,956,897.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,536. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

