Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

DAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.27.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $68.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.26.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.07 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $8,585,047.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,790,843.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $953,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,796.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.