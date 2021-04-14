Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 296.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 78,830 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,354,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,783,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,990,000 after purchasing an additional 845,806 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $10,428,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,253,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,173,000 after purchasing an additional 555,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 901,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,673,000 after buying an additional 376,895 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHRS. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.25. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $110.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.90 million. Coherus BioSciences had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 90.98%. Research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,856,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,884 shares of company stock worth $2,821,823 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

