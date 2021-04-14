Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LULU. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.94.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $324.00 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.60 and a 1-year high of $399.90. The firm has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $308.55 and a 200-day moving average of $335.88.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

