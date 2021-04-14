Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,259 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 176,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,345,000 after buying an additional 91,316 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Qorvo by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 519,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,434,000 after acquiring an additional 55,506 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.55.

QRVO opened at $192.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.80 and a 12-month high of $199.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

