Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 759 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX opened at $188.72 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $176.73 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLX. Bank of America decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.65.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

