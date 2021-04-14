Pacific Wealth Management Buys Shares of 1,580 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pacific Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,580 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Apple makes up about 0.1% of Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 302.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $134.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.30 and a 200-day moving average of $124.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.36 and a 52 week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $142.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

