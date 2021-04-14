Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) were down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.27 and last traded at $24.33. Approximately 2,510,868 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 82,115,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.42.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Citigroup cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. William Blair cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.69.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $299,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,259,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,413,447.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $9,009,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,203,647 shares in the company, valued at $66,175,519.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,152,706 shares of company stock worth $109,594,796.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

