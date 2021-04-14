Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Market Cap Tops $40.25 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 14th. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market cap of $40.25 million and approximately $81.49 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $31.24 or 0.00049609 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00067429 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.56 or 0.00267656 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $461.22 or 0.00732382 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00024714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,581.51 or 0.99374755 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $549.18 or 0.00872053 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios.

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.