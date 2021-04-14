Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Given New $330.00 Price Target at Barclays

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $313.71.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $315.61 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $123.32 and a 12-month high of $323.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $307.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.92. The stock has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $794,592,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $116,018,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $97,944,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,502,000 after acquiring an additional 305,037 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,014,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,233,000 after acquiring an additional 254,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

