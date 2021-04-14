Paul Sherwood Johnson Sells 11,575 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Stock

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $768,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock opened at $113.71 on Wednesday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.31 and a 12-month high of $117.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.06.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.41 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Hill-Rom by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

