Pazoo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PZOO) Short Interest Update

Pazoo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PZOO) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the March 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,234,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PZOO remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 10,198,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,668,957. Pazoo has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

Pazoo Company Profile

Pazoo, Inc operates as a health and wellness company. It offers laboratory testing services for marijuana. Pazoo, Incwas formerly known as IUCSS, Inc and changed its name to Pazoo, Inc in May 2011. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey.

