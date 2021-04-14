PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Receives $10.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.92.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.75 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSE PBF traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,474,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,824,411. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. PBF Energy has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.95.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy will post -10.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $32,888.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PBF Energy by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 46.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 146,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 46,655 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 89.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 54,033 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in PBF Energy by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 201,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 59,793 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

