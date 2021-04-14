PDS Biotechnology’s (PDSB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) in a report issued on Saturday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PDSB. Zacks Investment Research cut PDS Biotechnology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.23.

Shares of PDSB opened at $5.29 on Friday. PDS Biotechnology has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDSB. Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 693.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 624.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 90,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 44,864 shares during the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

