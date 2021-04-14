Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.75 price target on the coal producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. It provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies. The company serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers primarily in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana and Australia. Peabody Energy Corporation is based in St Louis, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $1.45 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Peabody Energy stock opened at $3.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70. Peabody Energy has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $5.30.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The coal producer reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($1.05). Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 62.27%. The company had revenue of $737.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Peabody Energy will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTU. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,696 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,720 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 228,829 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal.

