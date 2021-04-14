PEAKDEFI Price Up 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 14th. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000681 BTC on popular exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $47.33 million and approximately $248,561.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00056987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00018477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00087160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.23 or 0.00623956 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00032097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00036435 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAK is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 546,413,579 coins and its circulating supply is 110,198,210 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.