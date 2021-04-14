Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Given “In-Line” Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their in-line rating on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $160.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PTON. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett reiterated a buy rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.59.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $122.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,748.00 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.34, for a total value of $16,034,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 391,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,722,923.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $2,230,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,655,898.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 329,724 shares of company stock valued at $42,810,028. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,824,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $134,195,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at $10,715,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 11.8% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

