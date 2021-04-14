Penta Tops One Day Trading Volume of $538,679.00 (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 41.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. In the last week, Penta has traded 70.7% lower against the dollar. Penta has a total market cap of $19.61 million and approximately $538,679.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Penta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00064430 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00019343 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.71 or 0.00684401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00088708 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00032416 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00036326 BTC.

Penta Profile

PNT is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global.

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Penta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

