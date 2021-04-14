Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Peoples Bancorp in a research note issued on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.39. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.90 million.

PEBO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.30.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $33.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.21. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $36.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.42 million, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 178,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

