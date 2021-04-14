Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price objective on the food distribution company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

PFGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised shares of Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $57.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $19.63 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.31 and a beta of 1.55.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,743,492 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $463,888,000 after purchasing an additional 652,983 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,414,711 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $400,625,000 after buying an additional 123,916 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,958,715 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $140,864,000 after acquiring an additional 135,940 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,337,607 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $111,293,000 after acquiring an additional 54,848 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,039 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Performance Food Group (PFGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.