Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Bought by Private Capital Management LLC

Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,262,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 223,051 shares during the quarter. Perion Network comprises 15.3% of Private Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Private Capital Management LLC owned 6.68% of Perion Network worth $28,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Perion Network by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Perion Network by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Perion Network by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti upped their price objective on Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Perion Network presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

NASDAQ PERI traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $17.11. The stock had a trading volume of 23,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.44. Perion Network Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $28.32. The company has a market cap of $579.21 million, a P/E ratio of 65.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $118.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.80 million. Research analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perion Network Profile

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

